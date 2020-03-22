Home

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
John J. Hipps


1938 - 2020
John J. Hipps Obituary
BELLS LANDING - John J. Hipps, 81, of Bells Landing passed away in the early hours of March 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on May 20, 1938, in Bells Landing, he was the son of Lynn and Della (Johnston) Hipps.

He had worked throughout his life as a mason as well as a part-time farmer. He was an elected supervisor for Greenwood Township, serving as roadmaster for many years.

When he wasn't working, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, woodworking and spending time with his family and friends, by whom he will be greatly missed.

On July 23, 1976, he wed the former Jean Shaffer, who survives at home. He is also survived by children Jeff Hipps and his wife, Beth, of Curwensville; Linda Read of Clearfield; Lisa Barnett and her husband, Chuck, of Curry Run; Ron Hipps and his wife, Betsy, of DuBois; and Gary Shaffer and his wife, Paula, of Curwensville; and he was guardian to Tammy Kyler of Curwensville.

Mr. Hipps is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Brad Hipps of Grampian, Nicki Owens of Bigler, Steven Moore and Devin Moore of Curwensville, Katie Weiss of Clearfield, Zach Park, Donald Ross and Zachary Ross of DuBois, John Shaffer and Emily Shaffer of Curwensville, James Kyler of Waynesburg, Kyle Kyler of Cheyenne, Wyo., Allen Harchak of Harrisburg and Jenny Harchak of State College.

He is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Beulah "Boots" (Tom) Hurd of Clearfield, Theressa "Tessie" (James) Johnston of Curry Run, Marie Adams of New Bethlehem, Sandra Hipps of Hanover, Md., and Rebecca Schurr of Bells Landing; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Barton "Ted" Hipps and Harry "Bud" Hipps; and two sisters, Mary Thompson and Joyce Ann McCracken.

At Mr. Hipps' request, there will be no funeral services. The family will hold a memorial remembrance at a later date to be announced.

The family suggests memorial donations be made in Mr. Hipps' memory to the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 313, State College, PA 16804.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
