GRASSFLAT - John J. Krupa, 87, of Grassflat, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence.



Born Dec. 28, 1931 in Hawk Run, he was the son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Sophia (Timchiak) Krupa.



On Sept. 10, 1960 at St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, he married Susanna Franek Krupa, who preceded him in death on June 13, 2007.



Surviving are his children, Anthony Krupa, Grassflat; Christina Krupa, Grassflat; grandchildren, Carl Krupa, Christopher Krupa, Kaitlyn Krupa; and a sister, Anna Hoover of Colorado.



Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ann Josefik, Helen Stevens; and a brother, Joseph Krupa.



Mr. Krupa was a member of St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, Drifting.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was a deputy game warden from 1963-1991 and he also had worked for Cerro Metal Products, Bellefonte from 1963-1994 as a castor. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.



Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat. The Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Staszewski as celebrant.



He will be laid to rest at the church cemetery, Drifting. Published in The Progress from July 1 to July 2, 2019