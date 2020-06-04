WEST DECATUR - John J. "Jack" Lynch, Jr. passed away at age 77 on June 2, 2020 at UPMC Altoona due to injuries suffered from a fall.



Jack was born Jan. 13, 1943 in Philipsburg, to the late John "Jack" Lynch, Sr. and Isabelle (Gilpatrick) Lynch.



Jack is survived by wife Sandy (Stonebraker) Lynch, whom he married on March 7, 1964 and together they celebrated 56 years of marriage. Also surviving are a son, Jon Lynch and wife Terri of Hughesville; grandchildren, Alexa, Christopher, Abigail, and Grady; sister Mary (Lynch) and husband Dennis Arnold of Philipsburg; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by daughter Dana (Lynch) Maines and son-in-law Robert Maines.



Jack graduated from Philipsburg-Osceola High School in 1961. He then served as 1st Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve in Clearfield from 1967 to 2003, where he was a rifle expert and received an Army Achievement Medal for his military knowledge and caring attitude.



He moved on to work at Capitol Equipment in Philipsburg, then W.W. Engine & Supply, Inc in Kylertown, before his retirement in 2005. He was president of the Philipsburg Bass Masters and enjoyed fishing with his friends. Jack also liked riding his bike and enjoyed mowing the lawn and spending quality time with his family and close friends. Jack was loved and will be missed by many and he was known for his kindness, witty sense of humor, and willingness to lend a helping hand.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, Jack's family would appreciate donations to be made to the Philipsburg Bass Masters, c/o John Tarbay, 900 McAteer St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

