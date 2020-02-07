|
|
OSCEOLA MILLS - John K. "Jack" Martin, 63, of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at the West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born on Feb. 15, 1956 in Lackawanna, NY he was the son of the late Edward and Norabelle (Roach) Martin. He married Cynthia "Cindy" (Hoover) Martin on June 21, 1975 in Philipsburg; she survives at home.
He was of the Christian faith.
Jack was a retired truck driver for Estes Trucking in Altoona and a 1974 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Becky Blount and Tonya Maines; one brother, Edward Martin Jr.; and his step-mother, Nellie Martin.
Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Amber Dawn and her companion Tom Shoemaker of Osceola Mills; one son, Shawn Martin and his wife Bethann of West Decatur; one sister, Jean English of Nebraska; one step-brother, Randy Kenjora of Philipsburg; six grandchildren, Austin, Lucas, Hunter, Matthew, Nicholas and Abigail; and one great-grandchild, Isabella.
A Memorial Eucharist will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg with the Rev. Father Robert McCay officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020