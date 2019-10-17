|
CURWENSVILLE - John Lewis "Jack" Taylor, 86, of Curwensville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital – DuBois.
Born Aug. 30, 1933 in Clearfield, he was the son of Charles and Mary (Rider) Taylor.
Mr. Taylor had worked for different IBEW Locals but was retired from Local 56 IBEW in 2006.
He was a member of Clearfield Aerie 812 F.O.E. and the Curwensville VFW Post 842.
On Nov. 16, 1995 in Clearfield, he wed the former Virginia L. DeCasper who survives along with six children, Michael Taylor and wife Cindy of Punxsutawney, Deborah Guiher and husband Bruce of Gettysburg, Beth Moore and husband Robert of Karthaus, Sharon Ragland and husband Steve of Sterling, Va., Kathy Taylor of Clearfield and John Taylor of Olanta. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Taylor and wife Carol and William Taylor and wife Carol, all of Curwensville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, LuAnn Taylor; a brother, Thomas Taylor; and two sisters, Ruth Patterson and Nancy Irwin.
At the request of Mr. Taylor there will be no visitation nor services.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148; or St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019