John M. Bracco, 75, of Clearfield died on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1944 in Clearfield, a son of the late Albert and Margaret (Call) Bracco.
John, with his parents, owned and operated the former Shamrock Motel and Lounge during the 1970s. He then was employed at Baltimore Life Insurance Company in Philipsburg and then started his own insurance company, from which he retired. John was an avid runner in his younger years and then became an active walker, walking several miles a day.
He was a devout Catholic and a life-long member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield. He lived a very active, spiritual life.
He is survived by his wife, Joan (English) Bracco; a daughter, Jennifer Whipkey and husband Bryon of Wexford; two step sons, William Bowen and companion Dee Thomas of Millersburg, and Jeffrey Bowen and wife Jennifer of Hyde; seven grandchildren, Alec, Grace, Alaina and Sara Whipkey, William Andrew Bowen and wife Ashley, Morgan Rae Bowen, and Caleb Maxwell Bowen; two great granddaughters, Addison and Allison Bowen; and a beloved aunt, Loretta Mautino of Irwin; a sister-in-law Carol English and her daughter Melissa Frederick Snyder and husband David and their son Ian.
John served with the U.S. National Guard.
He was also a contributor to the . He also loved sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He also regularly participated in the Legends/Busters fantasy football league. John loved animals as he was a member of the National SPCA and the owner, walker, and trainer of three great dogs, Taffy, Sasha and Stanley.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
At the funeral home on Tuesday, the Rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. and a Christian Vigil Service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12:30-1 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678; or the SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019