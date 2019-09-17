|
|
BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey - John Mark Dugan, 78, of Bridgewater, NJ died at his home on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
He was born on May 26, 1941 in Morann to the late Gertrude (Magensky) Dugan and Haney Dugan.
He was a supervisor for General Motors Company in Linden, NJ for many years.
John was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and the Patriots football team. He loved the sport of baseball and in 1959 he played second base for the Moshannon Valley baseball team who were crowned the District 6 Champions. He was very proud of this achievement. He found quiet time in the outdoors fishing for trout and deer hunting.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and loyal friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sylvia Solensky Dugan; daughter, Lisa Dugan Kozal and husband Stanley of Washington, NJ; son, Jeffrey Dugan and wife Jacque of Washington, NJ; three grandchildren, Mikayla, Samantha, and Luke; sisters, Kathleen Dugan, Linda and husband Larry Kitko, Patricia and husband Gary Barber and Teresa Dugan; five brothers, Lawrence and wife Sandy Dugan, Michael and wife Connie Dugan, Daniel and wife Debbie Dugan, Matthew Dugan, Mark and wife Vicki Dugan.
John is predeceased by his parents, Gertrude Magensky and Haney Dugan; sister, Janeen Dugan; and brother, Paul Dugan.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Ave., Raritan, NJ.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills. Rosary will be recited Thursday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Father Robert Horgas celebrant. Burial will at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019