SHOEMAKER FUNERAL HOME
49 North Walnut Street
Blairsville, PA 15717-1345
(724) 459-9115
For more information about
John Kelly
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church,
306 Walnut St
Curwensville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church
306 Walnut St
Curwensville, PA
John Neil Kelly


1935 - 2019
John Neil Kelly Obituary
BLAIRSVILLE - John Neil Kelly, 84, of Blairsville, formerly of Curwensville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at his home.

The son of Owen P. Kelly and Helen Williams Kelly, he was born in Curwensville on Sept. 23, 1935.

He worked for A & P in retail sales until his retirement in 1982. He proudly served in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army.

John was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Blairsville. He moved to Blairsville in 1964 after growing up in Curwensville.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Olosky) Kelly; a son, John O. Kelly of Blairsville; grandsons, Aaron Neil Kelly and Ryan Joseph Kelly; and a brother, James Kelly of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Jean Kelly, and Mary Kathryn Kelly; and brothers, Otis L. Kelly and Lawrence Kelly.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in St. Timothy's Roman Catholic Church, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.

Interment will be at Crown Crest Cemetery, Clearfield.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfh-monuments.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
