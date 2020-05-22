John P. Bordas
1941-2020
PHILIPSBURG – John P. Bordas, 78, of (North) Philipsburg, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence.
John was born on June 15, 1941, in (Scotch Hollow) RD Osceola Mills, a son of the late Arthur L. and Christine (Botwright) Bordas.
John was employed throughout his working career as an owner-operator truck driver, heavy equipment operator and as a field mechanic for the coal industry.
He was a member of the Sons of the AMVETS, Post 159, Philipsburg; and a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 5020, Osceola Mills.
John was married on Sept. 13, 1960, to the former Sandra "Sandy" D. Couturiaux, who survives at home.
He is also survived by three daughters: Christina Marie Bordas, of Burbank, Calif., Stephanie Catherine Moss and her husband, Donald, of (North) Philipsburg and Cassandra Lou Maines and her husband, Bruce, of Mineral Springs; three sons: John Paul Bordas, II, of Philipsburg, Eric Neal Bordas and his wife, Clairissa, of Philipsburg and Ryan Noel Bordas, of Philipsburg; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one sister, Christine Elaine Persio, of Ebensburg; one brother, Arthur Bordas and his wife, Laura, of Philipsburg; and numerous other extended family members.
John was preceded in death by two brothers, James Harold Bordas and Barrett Wallace Bordas, in addition to his parents.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.

Published in The Progress on May 22, 2020.
