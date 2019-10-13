Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church
Curwensville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church
Curwensville, PA
John Philip "Sarge" Withey


1946 - 2019
John Philip "Sarge" Withey Obituary
TRENTON, Ky. - John Phillip "Sarge" Withey, 73, of Trenton, Ky., and formerly of the Chestnut Grove area, passed away at 8:51 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home of natural causes.

Born May 7, 1946 in DuBois, he was the son of John and Geraldine (Beck) Withey.

Mr. Withey was retired from the U.S. military, was a lifetime member of the Madisonville, Ky. , and was a past state commander of the in Kentucky. After retiring from the U.S. military, he worked in the lumber business.

He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Hopkinsville, Ky.

On March 1, 2000 in Todd County, he wed the former Freda Tedder who survives; along with a, son John Phillip Withey Jr. and wife Michelle of Reynoldsville; a daughter, Valerie Henry and husband Dan of Luthersburg; a step-son and a step-daughter; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and a brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Fr. L. Stephen Collins as celebrant.

Interment will be at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Grampian.

Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m., and again from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the procession will depart for the church.

Military Honors will be accorded at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 3705 5th Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
