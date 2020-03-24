|
John Pollick, 90, of Clearfield died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Ridgeview Eldercare and Rehabilitation, Curwensville.
He was born on May 10, 1929 in Smithmill, a son of the late Alex and Anna (Franchock) Pollick.
He married Millicent "Mitzi" G. Robinson on May 17, 1959 at the Robinson family home in Clearfield.
Mr. Pollick was one of eight children. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and proudly served in the Atlantic Theater as a Navy SeaBee in a construction battalion.
After his military service, he used these skills working in the heavy equipment field for 34 years. He was an active member the Operating Engineers Local 66 for 62 years, holding many offices in this union. After his retirement, he continued to share his engineering talents with organizations and individuals in the Clearfield County area.
Mr. Pollick was a life member of the Clearfield VFW, Clearfield Elks and the Clearfield American Legion. He was also a VIP member of the 'Corner Club' at Legends Sports Bar every Friday night. In his free time, Mr. Pollick was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved playing golf and riding motorcycles. He loved to watch baseball and reminisce about his days as a catcher for the Carnwath baseball team.
He is survived by two children, Randy Pollick and wife Susan of Bellefonte and Jackie Morrison and husband Mike 'Nerd' of Clearfield; a granddaughter, Haley Pander and husband Ryan of Bloomsburg; a brother, Donald Pollick of Bloomington; two sisters, Mary Ann Bassaro and husband Bob of New Jersey, and Peggy Terry and husband Dick of Curwensville; and a special niece, Gloria Ireland and husband Richard of Clearfield. He is also survived by his constant canine companion, Jake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Millicent 'Mitzi' G. (Robinson) Pollick on Dec. 7, 2016. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Kathryn Hensal, Dorothy Hoover, and Betty Brunetti; and a brother, Ronald Pollick.
A Celebration of Life to honor Mr. Pollick will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Honor Flight, P.O. Box 266, West Sunbury, PA 16061 and please note 'In memory of John Pollick' on the memo line. To learn about the Honor Flight program or to make a contribution online, visit www.honorflightpittsburgh.org.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020