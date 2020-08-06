1/1
JOHN THOMAS FREEBERG
1942 - 2020
HOUTZDALE - John Thomas Freeberg, 78, of Houtzdale and a guest of Jefferson Manor, Brookville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the manor.

Born July 23, 1942 in Houtzdale, he was a son of Birger Axel and Marie Lydia (Williams) Freeberg.

In his younger years he drove truck for C & K Coal Company, Chapman Trucking and Womeldorf Trucking, where he acquired lifetime friends

He attended Clarion University in 1984 and was a graduate of Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, receiving his funeral directors license in 1985. John worked with his father at Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home until Birger's death in December of 1985.

Every family was special and he was dedicated to the families he served for more than 35 years.

He was a kind, caring, generous man, a great husband, dad and a loving pap.

John enjoyed restoring wrecked cars and trucks and just "tinkering," as he called it, in the garage.

John was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church, Houtzdale, Osceola Lodge 516 F & A.M., Jaffa Shrine, Altoona, Valley of Altoona Consistory, Loyal Order of Moose 327, Houtzdale American Legion Social Club, and the NRA.

He was past president of the former Moshannon Valley Rotary Club, and past president of the I.O.O.F. Cemetery Assoc.

On Dec. 24, 1979 in Tionesta, he married Judy (Best) Freeberg, who survives in Houtzdale.

Surviving are the following children, Scott Freeberg of Houtzdale, Mary Beth (Mark) Conner of St. Petersburg, Wendy (Darrick) Stewart of West Freedom, Roxie (Alan) Shreffler of Stoneboro, and Jonathan (Brandi) Freeberg of Osceola Mills.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Mitchell (Randi) Conner, Marissa (Emil) Fischli, Matthew (Emily) Conner, Malia Conner, Dylan Griffin, Damon Stewart, Timothy (Brittany) Shreffler, Gage and Amelia Freeberg; and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Rowen, Erik, Jenna, Weston, Piper and Kahle.

Along with two brothers, Charles (Nancy) Freeberg of Blossburg and F. Victor (Frances) Freeberg of Shelocta.

John was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Michael Conner; and two sisters, Charlotte Minisci, and Anna Mae Kephart.

The Rev. Robert Ford will preside over a private service for the immediate family.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions there will be no public visitation.

Interment will follow in the Sligo Cemetery, Sligo.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's memory to Faith United Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 325, Houtzdale, PA 16651; or the Houtzdale-Ramey EMS, P.O. Box 224, Houtzdale, PA 16651.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
