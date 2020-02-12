|
UNION CITY - John Walter Bloom, 86, of Union City, and formerly of Coalport, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the home of his daughter Cynthia Byerley.
Born Sept. 21, 1933 in Kerrmoor, he was the son of Harry Walter and Mary (Barrett) Bloom.
Mr. Bloom was a coal miner having worked for Benjamin and Hepburnia Coal Companies. He had also been a self-employed lumberman. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He was a former member of the Coalport Assembly of God and was currently attending the McLane Church in Union City.
Surviving are four children: Cynthia S. Byerley and husband Joe, John C. Bloom and wife Annette, Leonard W. Bloom and wife Esther and Douglas E. Bloom and wife Melissa, all of Union City; 15 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Laura E. Bainey of Clearfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters: Evelyn Singleton, Jean McCracken, Clara Bloom and Louise Bloom.
Funeral services for Mr. Bloom will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Lynora Rumm officiating. Interment will be in the Watts Cemetery, Redden Hill, Bells Landing.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to the McLane Church, 16 Market St., Union City, PA 16338.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020