SHILOH - John 'Crow' Welker, 54, of Shiloh, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on March 17, 1966 in Clearfield, a son of Joyce Bernice (Maines) Welker of Shiloh and the late James B. Welker.
John was self employed as J &J Welker Enterprises and Crow Logging. He enjoyed fishing, trapping, hunting and mountain rides and was a devoted family man. He enjoyed taking trips to Gettysburg, Erie, Thousand Island and numerous other places. He was an active member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tracey (Peterson) Welker; two daughters, Ashley Welker of Shiloh, and Veronica Aughenbaugh and husband Matt of Shiloh; a granddaughter, Hailey Feather of Shiloh; two sisters, Laurie Fletcher and husband Paul of Shiloh, and Teresa Welker of Shiloh; and a brother, Justin Welker and wife Amy of Shiloh. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Belinda "Cookie" Peterson; sisters-in-law, Tammy Grant and husband David, and Sherry Martin and husband Andy all of Moses Lake, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Blair Peterson Welker.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Nathaniel D. Yingling Cancer Center, 815 Doctors Dr., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020