MORRISDALE - Johnalee Smeal, 36, of Morrisdale, passed away Sunday, March 15, at UPMC Altoona.
She was born Nov. 16, 1983 in State College, the daughter of Dave and Nancy Smeal of Morrisdale.
She was most recently employed at Paris Cleaning in DuBois.
Johnalee is survived by her two sons, Conner and Rylan; her boyfriend, Josh Huling; sisters, Jodi Wright and (Clint) of Eagle, Idaho and Jessica Jones and Clint Addleman of DuBois; nephews, Matt Jones, Dominic Bell, Aidan and Coltin Addleman, Elijah Wright; niece, Nora Wright; grandmother, Mary Lou Branton; grandfather, Doyle Smeal; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She loved her two sons and spending time with them. She was artistic and enjoyed painting, drawing, writing and listening to music.
A private service will be held at the discretion of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020