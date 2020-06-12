PITTSBURGH - Johnathan Michael Levine, 34, of McKees Rocks, and formerly of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence.
Born April 16, 1986 in Clearfield, he was the son of David and Lori (Levine) Anderson. Mr. Levine had been a carpenter and mason by trade working at various construction sites.
Surviving are one brother and four sisters, Angelique S. Gardner and husband Ernest of Carlisle, Kimberly Bratton and husband Jason of Philipsburg, Robert "Bob" Levine and wife Denise of Washington state, Samantha Sullivan and significant other Sean Hoyt and Denise Rubly and husband Kevin, both of Clearfield.
Also surviving are 11 nieces and nephews, Cameron McKinney and wife Savanah, Brittany McKinney, Aaron Dotts, Olyvia Bratton, Zachery Bratton, Michael Sullivan, Kaydence Sullivan, Trinity Levine, Amanda Levine, Brooklyn Levine and Trenton Shugarts.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Mr. Levine will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. in Curwensville on Monday, June 15, 2020 at noon with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Interment will be in the Bloomington Cemetery Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Monday until time of services. Masks must be worn at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.