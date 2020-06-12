Johnathan Michael Levine
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PITTSBURGH - Johnathan Michael Levine, 34, of McKees Rocks, and formerly of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence.

Born April 16, 1986 in Clearfield, he was the son of David and Lori (Levine) Anderson. Mr. Levine had been a carpenter and mason by trade working at various construction sites.

Surviving are one brother and four sisters, Angelique S. Gardner and husband Ernest of Carlisle, Kimberly Bratton and husband Jason of Philipsburg, Robert "Bob" Levine and wife Denise of Washington state, Samantha Sullivan and significant other Sean Hoyt and Denise Rubly and husband Kevin, both of Clearfield.

Also surviving are 11 nieces and nephews, Cameron McKinney and wife Savanah, Brittany McKinney, Aaron Dotts, Olyvia Bratton, Zachery Bratton, Michael Sullivan, Kaydence Sullivan, Trinity Levine, Amanda Levine, Brooklyn Levine and Trenton Shugarts.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Mr. Levine will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. in Curwensville on Monday, June 15, 2020 at noon with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Interment will be in the Bloomington Cemetery Curwensville.

Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Monday until time of services. Masks must be worn at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved