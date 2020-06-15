GRAMPIAN - Joice R. Shirey, 79, of Grampian, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence after a brief Illness.
She was born Dec. 9. 1940 in Hepburnia, to the late William Blair and Rhoda (Caldwell) Wriglesworth.
Joice was a homemaker and had worked at the Riverside Market in Clearfield. She also provided cleaning services for many in the area over the years and was a member of the Hepburnia United Methodist Church.
She loved her animals and had a passion for yard sales like no other. You could also count on her to provide enough food for an army at any given time whether for a gathering or just visiting at her house. If you left hungry it was your own fault.
Joice is survived by her husband, Donald M. Shirey, who she married March 15, 1958; and her children, Wayne Shirey (Sandy), Penny Shirey (Rose), Shannon Wisor (Mike) and Matt Shirey (Jenn); her grandchildren, Scott Wayne (Heather), Brock, Tonya (Kyle), Rebecca, Tiffany (Steven), Brian, Ariel (Tyson), Katrina, Gage, and Taylor; along with eight great-grandchildren.
Also surviving is a sister, Elva Collins; and a brother, Jess Wriglesworth (Nancy).
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Wednesday, June 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
The will be no public services.
The family suggests contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.