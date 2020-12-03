1/1
Jonathan Allen Quigley
1985 - 2020
LEVITTOWN - Jonathan Allen Quigley, 35, of Levittown, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia.

He was born in Philadelphia on April 21, 1985 to Donald Quigley and Tina Bellerby.

Jonathan is survived by his two sons Caden Vandermay and Caleb Vandermay; his great-grandmother Anna Marie Quigley; his grandparents Donald E. Quigley and John and Sandra J. Adams; his uncle Daniel Quigley; his cousins Eric, Monica and Laci Quigley; his aunt Tammy Rowles and aunt Michelle Safreed.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Carol Quigley and his aunt Theresa Quigley.

Services will be private.

Published in The Progress from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
