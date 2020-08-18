PENFIELD - Joseph A. Owens, 94, of Penfield went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1925 in Clearfield, a son of the late Forn and Helen (Hainsey) Owens.
Mr. Owens was the owner/operator of Sky Haven Coal Company for more than 45 years.
He was a member of Clearfield Alliance Church, where he was a proud donor for many years.
Mr. Owens served with the U. S. Navy during World War II.
He is survived by four children, Harry Owens and wife Susan of Grampian, Geraldine French and husband Dennis of Clearfield, Walter Owens and wife Brenda of Eden, and Gail Ross and husband Ray of Clearfield; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Arthur Owens and Edwin Owens; a sister, Shirley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta (Neff) Owens on May 3, 2014 and whom he wed April 4, 1947 in Clearfield. He was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Owens; and six brothers, Richard Owens, Robert Owens, Forn Owens, Blake Owens, Clarence Owens, and Harold Owens.
Funeral services will be held at the Clearfield Alliance Church on Friday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Robert B. Goldenberg and Dr. Duane A. White officiating.
Interment will follow at Eden Cemetery, Frenchville.
Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield Alliance School, 56 Alliance Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.
