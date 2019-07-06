Home

Joseph Anthony Rothrock


1935 - 2019
Joseph Anthony Rothrock Obituary
HOLLIDAYSBURG - Joseph Anthony Ropchock, 83, a resident of Hollidaysburg Veteran Home and formerly of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the home.

Born Sept. 30, 1935 in Morrisdale, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Hvizdos) Ropchock.

On Feb. 6, 1959 in Cumberland, MD, he wed Shirley (Kadash) Ropchock who survives in Philipsburg.

Also surviving are his children, Barbara Crain and her husband Richard, Morrisdale; Diane E. Cossick and husband Ben, Osceola Mills; Mark Ropchock, Morrisdale; five granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; his siblings, Bernard Ropchock and wife Patricia, Osceola Mills; Darlene Womer and husband Sam, Philipsburg; Robert Ropchock, West Decatur and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ropchock attended the New Life Center, Philipsburg. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamster Union, Local 8, State College. He retired from Penn State and he loved fishing, motorcycles, boats and working on cars.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. till time of service at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. John Dill officiating.

He will be laid to rest in Ashcroft Cemetery, Hawk Run.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard, Philipsburg.
Published in The Progress from July 6 to July 7, 2019
