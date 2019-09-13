Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Joseph Brian Zemba


1958 - 2019
Joseph Brian Zemba Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Joseph Brian Zemba, 60, of Curwensville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital Clearfield.

Born Nov. 15, 1958 in Clearfield, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret (Durany) Zemba. Mr. Zemba was last employed by Autoplus as a driver and delivery person. He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville and was a member of the Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. in Curwensville.

On Nov. 15, 1989 he wed the former Doris E. Leonard, who survives along with two sons, Brian and Jacob Zemba, both of Curwensville and his uncle and aunt Lyle and Patricia Larson of Curwensville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his biological mother, Gloria Nixon; a brother, Kevin Trulik; and an aunt, Nancy Dallen.

Services for Joseph Zemba will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Father L. Stephen Collins officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery Curwensville.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from noon until time of services at 2 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
