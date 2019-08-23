|
MEADVILLE - Joseph Clarence Gordon, 76, of Meadville, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
He was born in Meadville on Oct. 22, 1942, son of the late Howard and Dorothy Fantacci Gordon. He married Judith Ann Malliard on Dec. 28, 1963, she survives.
Joe was a member of the Clearfield Cycle Club, A.B.A.T.E., American Legion Post 6 and the American Motorcycle Association. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1960-1963 where he served as a Military Policeman.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Judy Gordon; daughters, Trisha Proper of Meadville and Stacey Granger and her partner Jeff Johnston of Gouldsboro; four grandchildren, Meghan Latta and her husband Tim, Michelle Proper, Kenneth "Kaje" Raymond and Mary Proper; his brother, Philip Gordon and his wife Judy of Meadville.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Duke.
Family and friends are invited to call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut St., Meadville PA 16335, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m.
Burial will take place at St. Hippolyte Cemetery.
The family would like to give their thanks to the Southerncare Hospice Team and the staff at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Southerncare Hospice, 1245 Park Avenue, Meadville, PA 16335.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019