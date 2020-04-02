|
|
Joseph J. DeCasper, 75, of Clearfield died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 20, 1945 in Clearfield, a son of the late Dominic and Theresa (Allessandro) DeCasper.
Mr. DeCasper worked for the state Department of Transportation for 36 years and retired in 2004.
He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1965, and was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.
Joe was a joyous man. He loved adventuring in the woods and smoking his pipe and cigars. Although he loved his leisure time, he loved his children and grandchildren more. He was very proud of them all and loved spending as much time as he could with them. He was a strong and respectable man. He brightened up the lives of everyone he met, and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (Peoples) DeCasper, whom he wed Aug. 25, 1970 in Curwensville; a son, Todd DeCasper and wife Nancy of Clearfield; a daughter, Kimberly Gearhart and husband Chad of Clearfield; a grandson, Justin DeCasper; two granddaughters, Paige DeCasper, and Isabella Gearhart, all of Clearfield; two brothers, Anthony DeCasper and wife Shari of Clearfield, and Sam DeCasper and wife Sandy of Douglas, Ga.; a sister, Virginia Taylor of Clearfield; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Angela Mary Giordano, Lucy Kelly, Gloria Young, and Rita Maines.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA, 16830; or , 8330 Ward Parkway, Suite 510, Kansas City, MO 64114.
