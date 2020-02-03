|
PHILIPSBURG - Joseph J. "Joe" Yurky, 85, of Philipsburg, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Joseph was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Grassflat, a son of the late James G. and Anna (Hvizdash) Yurky.
He was a graduate of the former Cooper Township High School.
Early in his career, Joe was employed by the former Ernest Demi Plumbing and Heating. Joe and a partner, Earl Test, then purchased the business from Demi in 1960. Following the death of Earl, Joe established Yurky & Sons Plumbing and Heating and brought his sons, James and Brian, into the business. He owned and operated Yurky and Sons until his retirement. James and Brian now own and handle the daily operations of the business under the same name.
Joe was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and a life member and a past trustee of the B.P.O.Elks 1173, both of Philipsburg. He was a life member of both the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen's Association, Frenchville; and the Philipsburg Rod and Gun Club.
Joe was married on June 21, 1958, to the former Charlotte H. Baumgardner, who preceded him in death on May 7, 1984. Joe was then married to the former Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Duke) Fetcho, on Feb. 25, 1995, in Philipsburg, who survives at home.
He is also survived by two daughters, Barbara Petulla and her husband Joseph of (Troy) RD Philipsburg and Joann Shimmel and her companion Paul Cantolina of Osceola Mills; three sons, James Yurky and his wife Rebecca, of (Troy) RD Philipsburg, Brian Yurky and his wife Bonnie of Philipsburg, and Jason Yurky of Philipsburg; a step-daughter, Paula Rae Fetcho and her fiancé Richard Martin of Philipsburg; a step-son, Gregory Alan Fetcho and his wife Trudy, of Highland Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren, Presley Thompson, Sidney Kohute, Jessie Shimmel, Riley Yurky, Shaylee Yurky and Kimberly Nealon; one sister, Anna Patrick and her husband Eugene of Grassflat; and numerous other extended family members.
Joe was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph; a sister, Irene Yurky; and a half-brother, John Yurky; in addition to his parents and first wife.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th. St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Staszewski, celebrant.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
A Christian Vigil Service will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, RD Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020