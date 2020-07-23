1/1
JOSEPH M. MAGUIRE SR.
1940 - 2020
MORRISDALE - Joseph M. Maguire, Sr., 80, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born Feb. 23, 1940, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary (Hurley) Maguire.

On Nov. 25, 1961 at Palestine United Methodist Church, Morrisdale, he wed Judith L. (Graham) Maguire who preceded him in death on June 24, 2008.

Surviving are his sons, Joseph M. Maguire, Jr. and wife Susan of Morrisdale, Michael Maguire and wife Loretta of Morrisdale, Christopher Maguire and wife Kirsten of Morrisdale; his grandchildren, Joseph M. Maguire, III and significant other Beth, Kyle and wife Jamie, Hillary and significant other Stephen, Amanda Hopkins and husband Shawn and their children, Riley, Emma, Hope and Ellie, Mary Beth Maguire and significant other Jacob, Taylor Maguire and significant other Kyle, Dakotah Maguire and significant other Alyssa, Andrew Maguire and significant other Logan, Quentin Maguire and significant other Morgan, Nicholas Maguire; soon to be great-granddaughter, Caroline; his brother, James Maguire of McElhattan; sister-in-law, Shirley Maguire of McElhattan; brothers-in-law, William Baughman of Morrisdale, Donald Scott of Jersey Shore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Kay Scott and Barbara Baughman.

Joseph was a member or Palestine United Methodist Church, Morrisdale.

There will be no public visitation.

A public funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Palestine United Methodist Cemetery, with the Rev. Kenneth Leonard officiating.

Masks are required at the cemetery.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
