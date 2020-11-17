PHILIPSBURG - Joseph M. "Joe" Rusnak, 90, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Hollidaysburg.
Joseph was born on June 6, 1930, in Philipsburg; a son of the late Stephen P. and Mary A. (Yontosh) Rusnak.
Joe was a graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. He served with the U.S. Army.
Early in his working career, Joe helped his father operate the family business, Rusnak's Market, formerly located on 9th Street, in Philipsburg. Joe operated several different businesses throughout his career including his own heavy equipment/excavation company, Holiday Trailer Parks, and together with his late wife, Chris, they operated the Holiday Inn, formerly located on Tyrone Pike and several local storage rental locations.
Joe was married on July 4, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Osceola Mills, to the former Christine Ann "Chris" Winkler, who preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2017.
He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Stephen.
Joe is survived by one daughter, Steveann V. "T-Bird" Rusnak, of Hawk Run; one son, Mark J. Rusnak and his wife Victoria E. (Prestash) Rusnak, of (Troy Hill) RD Philipsburg; three grandchildren, Steven T. Rusnak and his wife Melanie of Philipsburg, Briana E. Rusnak of (Troy Hill) RD Philipsburg, and Mateeia C. Breon, of Mount Joy; two great-grandchildren, Duke A. Rusnak and Kinslee Bair; one sister-in-law, Henrietta "Dutchie" Dipko of Osceola Mills; and numerous other extended family members.
A private funeral service will be held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Joseph Staszewski, officiating.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed for all of the services.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.