1/1
JOSEPH M. "JOE" RUSNAK
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILIPSBURG - Joseph M. "Joe" Rusnak, 90, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Hollidaysburg.

Joseph was born on June 6, 1930, in Philipsburg; a son of the late Stephen P. and Mary A. (Yontosh) Rusnak.

Joe was a graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. He served with the U.S. Army.

Early in his working career, Joe helped his father operate the family business, Rusnak's Market, formerly located on 9th Street, in Philipsburg. Joe operated several different businesses throughout his career including his own heavy equipment/excavation company, Holiday Trailer Parks, and together with his late wife, Chris, they operated the Holiday Inn, formerly located on Tyrone Pike and several local storage rental locations.

Joe was married on July 4, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Osceola Mills, to the former Christine Ann "Chris" Winkler, who preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2017.

He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Stephen.

Joe is survived by one daughter, Steveann V. "T-Bird" Rusnak, of Hawk Run; one son, Mark J. Rusnak and his wife Victoria E. (Prestash) Rusnak, of (Troy Hill) RD Philipsburg; three grandchildren, Steven T. Rusnak and his wife Melanie of Philipsburg, Briana E. Rusnak of (Troy Hill) RD Philipsburg, and Mateeia C. Breon, of Mount Joy; two great-grandchildren, Duke A. Rusnak and Kinslee Bair; one sister-in-law, Henrietta "Dutchie" Dipko of Osceola Mills; and numerous other extended family members.

A private funeral service will be held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with the Rev. Joseph Staszewski, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

Current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed for all of the services.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beezer-Heath Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved