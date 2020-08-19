Joseph Martin Snyder, Sr., 69, of Clearfield, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Joseph was born April 20, 1951 in Philipsburg, the son of the late Robert Berrell Snyder and Melda Arlene Catherine Witherow.



He married Diana Lynn (Barr) Gustafson on March 20th, 1993.



Joe graduated from Glendale Junior Senior High School, Class of 1969, and went on to continue his education at St. Francis University. Following St. Francis, Mr. Snyder served with the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician and Electronic Warfare Operator from 1971-1975. He then spent his time as a heavy equipment operator/mechanic and retired as a general contractor.



Joe had an enthusiasm for knowledge. He enjoyed playing the guitar and reading. A devoted Christian, Joe attended the Jubilee Christian Center in Hyde and Susquehanna Community Church in Curwensville.



In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his two sons, Joseph Snyder Jr. and his wife Maria, Paul Snyder; two stepsons, Fred Gustafson II and his wife Theresa and Bryan Gustafson and his wife Kathy; one stepdaughter, Amanda Leonard and her husband Ken; one brother, David Gene Snyder Sr.; one sister, "Bobi" Lynne Snyder; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many other friends and family.



Funeral services will be held at the Jubilee Christian Center, 1210 Graham St, Clearfield (Hyde), PA 16843 on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Terry Smith officiating.



Following the funeral service full military honors will be presented by the Clearfield Area Honor Guard.



Visitation will be held at the Jubilee Christian Center, 1210 Graham St, Hyde, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the family in care of the funeral home.



Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.

