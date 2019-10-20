|
|
Joseph Vincent "Peno" Marino, 96, of Clearfield, passed asway Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born Aug. 24, 1923 in Clearfield, he was the son of Joseph and Maria (Lombardo) Marino. Mr. Marino had worked for three different auto parts stores including Weaver Auto Parts in Clearfield and DuBois, the Motive Parts Company of Pennsylvania and Gray Battery and Auto Supply of Clearfield. He also worked for Sherwin-Williams Co. store as the assistant and credit manager and then was the purchasing agent and dispatcher for Glen-Gery Brick Corp., serving both the Clearfield and Bigler locations from where he retired.
He was a member of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield; a member and long-time officer of the Clearfield Sons of Italy Lodge; a member and past commander and finance officer of the Clearfield American Legion Post 6; a member of the Clearfield Post 1785; and AARP.
He was a former and long-time member of the Clearfield Borough Council where he had served two terms as president.
He was actively associated with local concert bands in the area, having been a life-long member, past secretary-treasurer and general manager of the Clearfield Area Community Band. He also had played with the DuBois American Legion Post 17 Community Concert Band and had been a member of the Grampian Band.
He was a U.S. Naval veteran of the Second World War having received an honorable discharge after three years while serving as a Yeoman 1st class.
On Aug. 16, 1944 in Clearfield, he wed the former Rose Mary Todaro, who survives; along with two children, Dennis J. Marino and wife Kathy of South Carolina, and Patricia "Patty" Marino Moyer of Clearfield and fiancée Rick Galluzzi of Brockway; also surviving are two grandchildren, David and Jonathan Marino; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Rumfola; seven brothers, Samuel, Thomas, Anthony, Sebastian, James, Carmen and Frank; his stepmother, Frances (Imbruglia) Marion; two step-sisters, Lena Guy and Frances Guy; and three step-brothers, Nicholas, Philip and Frank Imbruglia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Msgr. Henry Krebs as celebrant.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery of Clearfield. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning from 9 to 9:30 a.m. when the procession will prepare to depart for the church.
The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Francis Rosary and Altar Society Tuesday evening at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Clearfield County S.P.C.A., 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019