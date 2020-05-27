Josephine A. "Josie" Swatsworth 89, of Clearfield passed away at her residence Sunday May 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness.



Born Feb. 5, 1931 in Pike Township, she was the daughter of Raymond and Ursula (Passmore) Smay.



Mrs. Swatsworth was a homemaker and also had worked at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club as a waitress/cook for 22 years and also at the former Captain's Table Restaurant as a cook for five years.



She was a member of the Centre Grove United Methodist Church and also a member of the former Susquehanna Grange.



On June 20, 1950 in the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, she wed Norman Swatsworth who preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Ronald Shaw Jr.; a great-grandson, Caleb Lewis; two sisters, Isabella Smay and Norma Anderson; and a brother, the Rev. R. Bruce Smay.



Surviving are seven children, David Swatsworth and wife Karen of Curwensville, Susan A. Wallace and husband Daniel of Morrisdale, Debra L. Shaw and husband Ronald of Woodland, Richard A. Swatsworth and wife Debra, Joseph Scott Swatsworth and William M. Swatsworth, all of Clearfield, and Robert B. Swatsworth and wife Andrea of Harrisburg.



Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and eight siblings, Robert L. Smay of Anchorage, Alaska, Elizabeth U. Cadden of Linglestown; James R. Smay, Clyde Smay and wife Marcia and Joseph Smay and wife Madeline, all of Clearfield, Mary Marassa of Georgia; Richard Smay and wife Ethel of Grampian, and Roy Smay and wife Dorothy of St. Petersburg, Fla.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation.



Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.



The family suggests contributions be made to the Centre Grove United Methodist Women, c/o Centre Grove UMC, 1100 Village Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

