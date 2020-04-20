|
Josephine Marino Grohola, 98, of Clearfield died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1922 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late John and Vincenza (Lombardo) Marino.
Josephine graduated from Clearfield Senior High School in 1939, and then from Indiana State Teacher's College in 1945. She also attended Wyoming University of Laramie, Wyo., as well as Penn State University.
Mrs. Grohola taught at various schools including Randolph High School for one year, Shannock Valley High School for one year, and then Clearfield Area Schools for 38 years. She retired in 1985 after 40 years of teaching home economics.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield; Rosary and Altar Society, and the National Education Association. She was a lifetime member of the PA Association of School Retirees Clearfield County Chapter, Indiana University of Pennsylvania Alumni Association, and Clearfield Arts Studio Theater. She was a past member of the Clearfield Women's Club, and Clearfield Area Agency on Aging.
She is survived by a sister, Ellen White and husband Thomas of St. Louis, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen J. Grohola on March 16, 1987 and whom she wed July 16, 1960 in Clearfield. She was also preceded in death by six brothers, Joseph Marino, Sam Marino, Fortunato Marino, and Frank Marino, John Marino, and Ronald Marino; and three sisters, Mary Marino, Margaret Formato, and Rose Dobbins.
Funeral services for Mrs. Grohola will be private.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis School Scholarship Endowment Fund, 212 South Front Str., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020