HAWK RUN - Josephine L. Soltis, 94, of Hawk Run, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family.
Born Nov. 22, 1924 in Hawk Run, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Verost) Soltis.
Surviving are her siblings, Marcella Hugney and her husband Marvin, Hawk Run; Edward Soltis and his wife Barbara, Hawk Run; Annetta Yingling and her husband William, Philipsburg; numerous nieces and nephews including Mary Dee Sudik and Susan Sudik, with whom she resided.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Stonebraker, Mary Howe, John Soltis, Joseph Soltis, Delores Sudik, James Soltis and her niece, Carole Soltis.
Josephine was a life long member of Saints Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Hawk Run. She had attended the Hawk Run High School. She then worked for the Morning Star Bakery, Philipsburg. After that she worked for Charles Navasky and Company, Philipsburg, for many years as a seamstress from which she retired.
She enjoyed taking care of her extended family, working outdoors and doing yard work. In her later years, she enjoyed reading and watching her television programs.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. from Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Hawk Run with Father Joseph Staszewski as celebrant. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Progress from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019