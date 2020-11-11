1/
JOSEPHINE M. SOTAK
1925 - 2020
PHILIPSBURG - Josephine M. Sotak, 95, of Philipsburg, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at AristaCare at Hearthside, State College.

Josephine was born on Oct. 9, 1925, in Hawk Run, a daughter of the late Paul and Ann (Hric) Sotak.

Josephine was employed with Charles Navasky & Co. for 48 years until her retirement. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg, where she was a member of the church choir and the Altar/Rosary society. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1785, Clearfield.

Her favorite pastimes included sewing and traveling.

She was preceded in death by three sisters and their respective husbands, Anna Glodek (Steve), Margaret Gregus (John) and Helen McGovern (Lawrence); and six brothers, John, Steve, Paul and his wife, Inez, Joe and his wife, Mary, Mike and Tom Sotak; in addition to her parents.

She is survived by two nieces, Sandra Gantt of State College and Charlotte Sandri of Clearfield; one nephew, Joseph Sotak, of Michigan; and other extended family members.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale.

Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's memory to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
