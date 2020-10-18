1/1
JOSEPHINE (MOSCOLIC) MURAWSKI
1929 - 2020
MORANN - Josephine Murawski, 91, of Morann, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.

Born on July 3, 1929 in Atlantic, she was the daughter of the late Michael T. and Mary (MacKnivish) Moscollic.

On Nov. 19, 1949 in St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church, Houtzdale, she married John ""Ducks"" Murawski. He preceded her in death in 2006.

She was a member of St. Barbara PNCC in Houtzdale. Being a homemaker and a host to visitors was her passion. No one ever left her home hungry.

Josephine will be deeply missed by her three sons, John (Barb) Murawski of Houtzdale, Matt (Katie) Murawski of Houtzdale, and Jody (Lori) Murawski of Ginter.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jonathan (Mary) Murawski, Vanessa (Mike) Farrell, Jacob, Ben, and Emily Murawski. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was the last of her generation.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Michael, Anthony, and John Moscollic; and six sisters, Bernice Zulick, Mary Tirch, Julia Kasubick, Isabella Stine, Barbara Kline, and Victoria Lucas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with the Rev. Fr. John Nesbella as celebrant.

Interment will follow at St. Barbara PNCC Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, viewing will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, 76 Emery Ave., Houtzdale, PA 16651.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
