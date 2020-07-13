On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Joyce Ann Reddington passed away peacefully at Juniper Skilled Nursing Facility in State College at the age of 80 after a long and difficult battle with dementia.



Joyce was born on Sept. 6, 1939, in Clearfield. She lived in Clearfield all of her life.



Her parents, Charles Edward Lunsford and Mary Natali Coudriet Lunsford, preceded her in death in 1977 and 1987, respectively.



Joyce also had two brothers, an older brother, Sherman W. Coudriet, who passed away in 1989, and a younger brother, Charles Thomas Lunsford, who passed away in 1988.



Joyce's ancestors on her mother's side arrived in America in the early to mid-1800s, arriving largely from France and settling in central Pennsylvania. Her ancestors on her father's side arrived in the United States beginning as early as the 1600s. They arrived in Virginia largely from England, and later migrated to North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Some of her ancestors fought for the United States in the Revolutionary War. It must have been from them that Joyce got her grit.



Joyce graduated from Clearfield Area High School in 1957. After high school, she worked at the Dimeling Hotel, where she met her husband, Edward John Reddington, formerly of Pittsburgh. Joyce and Ed were married in Clearfield on July 2, 1960. Ed preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1989.



Joyce is survived by her two children and their spouses, Deborah Ann and Stephen Bosak of State College, and Edward Charles and Courtney Reddington of Reston, Va. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Kelly Ann Lewis and husband Brian, Stephen Michael Bosak Jr. and wife Katie, Scott Edward Bosak, Molly Elizabeth Bosak, Edward John (Teddy) Reddington II, Brianna Marie Bosak, and Robert Bowman Reddington. At the time of her passing, Joyce was expecting two great-grandchildren.



Joyce spent her life as a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, and worked at times as a cashier at Herb & Tom's Market, as a tipstaff at the Clearfield County Courthouse, for the Clearfield County League on Social Services, and for the Clearfield Hospital gift shop. She was a member of Saint Francis Catholic Church, a member of the Clearfield American Legion Auxiliary and the Order of Eagles Auxiliary, and a social member of the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars. She enjoyed dancing, bird watching, and taking care of her dog. Her greatest loves were her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be missed by her family.



Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Tuesday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.



Following Mass, Joyce will be buried next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.



Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is assisting the family with arrangements.

