GRAMPIAN - Joyce E. Matthews Pentz, 88, of Grampian, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born May 15, 1931 in DuBois, she was the daughter of John and Stella (Hallman) Stull. Mrs. Pentz had been a homemaker and also had been a secretary for the former Kent's Sportswear of Curwensville. She was a member of the Hepburnia United Methodist Church.
She had first wed John "Jack" Matthews who preceded her in death. She then wed Arthur Pentz who also preceded her in death. In addition, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Margaret Harris; and a brother, John Stull. She was the last member of her generation.
Surviving are four children, Nancy Farwell and husband Earle of Grampian, Brenda Hoyt and husband William of Ephrata, Jackie Matthews of Columbus, Ohio, and Joy Withers and husband Michael of Jacksonville, Fla.; also surviving are nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation or services. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Luthersburg.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020