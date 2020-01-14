|
BELLS LANDING - Joyce Elaine Dimmick, 81, of Bells Landing, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Dimmick was born May 8, 1938 in Clearfield, the daughter of Wayne O. and Ruby I. (Hoover) Goss.
She was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Class of 1956.
Mrs. Dimmick had worked for the former Clearfield Hardware. She was a homemaker and had also worked as a transcriptionist for Dr. Michael T. Dotsey, Dr. R. F. Polintan, Dr. Philip J. DuPont and Dr. Timothy F. Phillips.
She was a member of the Bells Landing Baptist Church where she assisted her husband who serves as pastor. She also served the Lord in various ways at the church including, playing the piano, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 60 years, the Rev. M. Bruce Dimmick, whom she married Aug. 1, 1959 at the former Mt. Hope EUB Church by the Rev. J. Richard Coyle; two sons, Bradley B. Dimmick, and Brian L. Dimmick and his wife Kari, all of Curwensville; two grandsons, Craig A. Fox and his wife Kali, and Zachary M. Dimmick; two great- grandchildren, Landon and Skylar Fox; two nieces, Deborah Taylor and her husband Kiley, and Dr. Melanie Jordan and her husband Barry; a nephew, Dr. Kevin Owens and his wife Michelle and their families; and her beloved Boston Terrier, Sundae.
Mrs. Dimmick was the last member of her generation, having been preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Delores R. Owens and her husband Dr. Blake Owens.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bells Landing Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with her husband, the Rev. M. Bruce Dimmick officiating and Rev. Dr. Duane A. White as co-officiant.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bells Landing Baptist Church, 6411 Mahaffey-Grampian Hwy., Mahaffey, PA 15757; or .
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020