BRISBIN - Joyce Marie Gavlak, 82, of Brisbin, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home.
Born on Nov. 12, 1937 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Samuel G. and Kathryn (Delfosse) Waite.
She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale. She was an avid golfer and bowler for many years.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Gavlak of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Mark Gavlak of Virginia Beach, Va.; two sisters, Sandra Baughman of Sanborn, and Judy Gavlak of Mechanicsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael George Gavlak; and an infant brother, Samuel.
Family will receive friends Saturday from Noon until the time of service at 3 p.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Ramey. The Rev. Marc J. Solomon will officiate.
Burial will be private.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
