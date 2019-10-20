|
NEW MILLPORT - Joyce Marie Norris, 67, of New Millport, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at her residence.
Born Jan. 1, 1952 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of William L. and Avanell (Tobias) Vaughn.
Mrs. Norris was a homemaker, was affiliated with the Fruit Hill Presbyterian Church and was a former member of the Eastern Star.
On Oct. 18, 1975 in the Fruit Hill Church, she wed Dennis E. Norris who survives; along with two sons, Daniel E. Norris and wife Rachael of Curwensville and Gregory L. Norris and wife Stacey of Clearfield.
Also surviving are six grandchildren, Dakota, Benjamen, Thomas, Hannah, Peyton and Colten; as well as a brother and a sister, David Vaughn and wife Janie of New Millport and Mira Lee Striener and husband Pete of Hopewell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William Vaughn.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Norris will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.
Interment will be at the Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019