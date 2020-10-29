Judith D. Phillips, 80, went to be with the lord on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home.
She was born on June 2, 1940 in Philipsburg, the daughter of the late Clair and Tillie (Litzinger) Hudson.
Retired, Judith worked as a CNA at Windy Hill Village the former Presbyterian Senior Living.
She was a caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family.
She attended Faith Bible Church. Judith enjoyed crocheting.
Judith is survived by her four children, William Phillips and his wife Beth of Philipsburg, Janet Freeman and her husband Joe of Glen Richey, Thomas Phillips, and David Phillips and his wife Leanne of Osceola Mills; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; also survived by two sisters, Shirley Malasky and Betty Marince, both of Philipsburg.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Phillips; and a brother, James Hudson.
At the wishes of the family there will be no public services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Clearfield SPCA or the Activities Department at Mountain Laurel.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are entrusted with funeral arrangements.
