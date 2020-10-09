1/1
Judith M. "Judy" (DeLisle) Farwell
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODLAND - Judith M. "Judy" Farwell, 65, of Woodland, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born on May 3, 1955 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Allen E. and Esther K. (Loverso) DeLisle.

Judy retired as a registered nurse from Aveanna Health Care. Prior to that, she was employed by the Clearfield and DuBois hospitals and the Curwensville Cheese Plant. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.

She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield. She was also a member of the DeLisle Hunting Camp, the Clearfield Historical Society, as well as "The Bucktails" as a Civil War re-enactor.

Judy is survived by her companion, Mont Grumblatt of Woodland; two brothers, Richard DeLisle and Gerry DeLisle and wife Denise; and two nephews, Doug DeLisle and wife Paula and David DeLisle and wife Holly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA, 16830.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved