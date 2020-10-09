WOODLAND - Judith M. "Judy" Farwell, 65, of Woodland, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at her home.
She was born on May 3, 1955 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Allen E. and Esther K. (Loverso) DeLisle.
Judy retired as a registered nurse from Aveanna Health Care. Prior to that, she was employed by the Clearfield and DuBois hospitals and the Curwensville Cheese Plant. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield. She was also a member of the DeLisle Hunting Camp, the Clearfield Historical Society, as well as "The Bucktails" as a Civil War re-enactor.
Judy is survived by her companion, Mont Grumblatt of Woodland; two brothers, Richard DeLisle and Gerry DeLisle and wife Denise; and two nephews, Doug DeLisle and wife Paula and David DeLisle and wife Holly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society
, 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA, 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
