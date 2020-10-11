1/
JUDITH (MYERS) WROBLESKI
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MADERA - Judith Wrobleski, 80, of Madera, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.

Born on April 16, 1940 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Wilomena "Minne" (Steve) Myers.

She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale. She worked for General Cigar Company.

She married Edward W. Wrobleski on Nov. 23, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Madera. He preceded her in death in 2016.

She will be sadly missed by four daughters, Cheryl Wrobleski Hensal and her companion Randy Karle, Pamela Wrobleski Wrye and her husband Robert, Linda Wrobleski Mooney all of Madera, and Colleen Wrobleski Woodring and her husband Scott of Ramey; and a sister, Donna Glinsky of Houtzdale.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, David Root, Bethany Jasper, Adam Root, Robert Wrye, Alex Wrye, Alicia Wrye, Daniel Mooney, Amber Rodriguez, Alyssa Mooney, Mikala Kawa, Caleb Woodring, and Kendall Woodring; and two great-grandchildren, Kyla and Mavlyn.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Ronald Myers.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services - Madera
254 Lynn Street
Madera, PA 16661
(814) 378-7161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services - Madera

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved