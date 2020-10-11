MADERA - Judith Wrobleski, 80, of Madera, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
Born on April 16, 1940 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Wilomena "Minne" (Steve) Myers.
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale. She worked for General Cigar Company.
She married Edward W. Wrobleski on Nov. 23, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Madera. He preceded her in death in 2016.
She will be sadly missed by four daughters, Cheryl Wrobleski Hensal and her companion Randy Karle, Pamela Wrobleski Wrye and her husband Robert, Linda Wrobleski Mooney all of Madera, and Colleen Wrobleski Woodring and her husband Scott of Ramey; and a sister, Donna Glinsky of Houtzdale.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, David Root, Bethany Jasper, Adam Root, Robert Wrye, Alex Wrye, Alicia Wrye, Daniel Mooney, Amber Rodriguez, Alyssa Mooney, Mikala Kawa, Caleb Woodring, and Kendall Woodring; and two great-grandchildren, Kyla and Mavlyn.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Ronald Myers.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
