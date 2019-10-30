Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gethsemane United Methodist Church
Allport, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Gethsemane United Methodist Church
Allport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Bruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy A. (Burge) Bruno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy A. (Burge) Bruno Obituary
DRIFTING - Judy A. Bruno, 60, of Drifting, went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Born Dec. 18, 1958 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ida (Neff) Burge.

On May 14, 1983 in Hublersburg, she wed John A. Bruno, who preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2011.

Surviving are her step-son, John A. Bruno, Jr. and wife Katie of Millheim; her siblings, Shirley Houdeshell of Munson, Doris Stover and husband Gerald of Spring Mills, and Nancy Etzweiler and husband Dennis of Munson; a brother-in-law, Anthony Bruno and his wife Janine of Lock Haven; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Donna Cuzson; her four brothers, Ronald and Donald Chakan and Robert and Wayne Raymond Burge.

Judy was a member of Cornerstone Community Fellowship, Wallaceton. She was a Christ follower. She was a 1976 graduate of West Branch Area High School, Allport. She had been employed at Mt. View Marketplace, Kylertown.

A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at noon at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service for a period of remembrance. Feel free to bring a note(s) or a picture(s) for the memory board to share how Judy had touched your life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o in Judy Bruno's honor, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now