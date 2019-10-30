|
DRIFTING - Judy A. Bruno, 60, of Drifting, went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born Dec. 18, 1958 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ida (Neff) Burge.
On May 14, 1983 in Hublersburg, she wed John A. Bruno, who preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2011.
Surviving are her step-son, John A. Bruno, Jr. and wife Katie of Millheim; her siblings, Shirley Houdeshell of Munson, Doris Stover and husband Gerald of Spring Mills, and Nancy Etzweiler and husband Dennis of Munson; a brother-in-law, Anthony Bruno and his wife Janine of Lock Haven; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Donna Cuzson; her four brothers, Ronald and Donald Chakan and Robert and Wayne Raymond Burge.
Judy was a member of Cornerstone Community Fellowship, Wallaceton. She was a Christ follower. She was a 1976 graduate of West Branch Area High School, Allport. She had been employed at Mt. View Marketplace, Kylertown.
A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at noon at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service for a period of remembrance. Feel free to bring a note(s) or a picture(s) for the memory board to share how Judy had touched your life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o in Judy Bruno's honor, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019