JUDY A. MASSINI



SMITHMILL - Judy A. Massini, 76, of Smithmill, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg, following a brief illness.



Born May 17, 1943, in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Basil and M. Ruth (Edelblute) Massini.



She is survived by a brother, Raymond J. Massini and his wife Margaret of Altoona; a sister, Sheilah R. Kawa and her husband Bill of Houtzdale; and nieces and nephews, Tina Lunsford, Gwen (George) Henry, Ray Massini, Lori (Sonny) Morgan, Crystal (Steve) Jacobs, Brianne Massini, Jason (Alexia) Kawa, Megan (Fred) Metzger, Erin Kawa, Linda and Larry Queen and all their children, the great-nieces and nephews.



Judy had attended Madera High School and retired as a line worker at Proctor-Silex. She then had an in-home childcare service. She was of the Methodist faith and loved reading, cooking, her late dog, Molly, and spoiling all her family.



In accordance with Judy's wishes, her services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Because of her love of children, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105 in Judy's name.



Arrangements are by McQuown Funeral Home, Glasgow. Published in The Progress from June 24 to June 25, 2019