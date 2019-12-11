Home

Judy A. (Cowder) Mullen


1947 - 2019
Judy A. (Cowder) Mullen Obituary
WOODLAND - Judy A. Mullen, 72, of Woodland died on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on May 25, 1947 in Clearfield County, a daughter of the late Richard and Evelyn (Stevens) Cowder.

Judy enjoyed riding horses, as well as her mule. She also liked to hunt and fish.

She was a member of Dale United Methodist Church, Woodland.

She is survived by her husband, John Mullen whom she wed Nov. 18, 1968 at the Dale United Methodist Church; a son, John Mullen Jr. and wife Michelle of Woodland; two granddaughters, Alexis Wenner and husband Tony, and Whitney Galley; two sisters, Brenda Klahn of Iowa, and Marsha Bruner of Missouri; and a brother, Seth Cowder of Bradford Township.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 113 N. 3rd. St., Clearfield on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 7-9 p.m.

Interment will take place at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania, 131 Preston Way, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
