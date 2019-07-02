DUBOIS - Judy C. Schmoke, 65, of DuBois, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home.



Born on Jan. 1, 1954, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (McKean) Schmoke.



She graduated from Curwensville High School, class of 1972.



Judy worked at Dutch Pantry in Clearfield as head cook.



She enjoyed cooking, helping people and just loved people in general.



She is survived by three brothers, Ray Schmoke of Philipsburg, Jim Schmoke of Curwensville, Scott Schmoke and his wife Kimberlee of Deltona, Fla.; two sisters, Norma Lewis of Curwensville, and Ruth Conway of Bellfonte; and close friends Abraham and Nicole Estrada and their children, whom she considered family.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., 211 S. Main St., DuBois.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Oceanic Society's Long Term Dolphin Research at www.oceanicsociety.org/adoptadolphin.



Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com. Published in The Progress from July 2 to July 3, 2019