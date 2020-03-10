|
BROOKVILLE - Judy Lynn Gardner, 58, of Brookville died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born on May 24, 1961 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Robert Jackson and Betty Jane Gisewhite.
Mrs. Gardner had been a waitress for many years.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Robert 'Bob' J. Gisewhite, Karen Rodeschini, Kenneth Kula, Joseph Gisewhite, Robin Forest, Dennis Zeigler, David Fetter, and Ronald Hugar; and her adoptive mother, Elma Morris.
In honoring Judy's wishes, there will be no services held at this time.
PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020