CURWENSVILLE - Julie M. Girardi, 95, of Curwensville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born April 10, 1924 in Snow Shoe, she was the daughter of John and Victoria (Lozej) Mangino. Mrs. Girardi owned and operated Julie Girardi Enterprises which included the following or former businesses: Shoe Repair Shop, Laundromats, J & P Coffee Shop, Skating Rinks, Old Town Road Car Wash, Video Stores, Tan Unlimited and Ricco Concessions.
She was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville where she was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a former member of the Curwensville Borough Council where she had served on the Planning Commission and the Irvin Park Committee. She was the 2013 Curwensville Rotary Club's "Citizen of the Year"/"Service above Self" recipient.
She had wed Paul Girardi, who preceded her in death in 1969. She was also preceded by her parents; a son, Raymond Girardi; and two brothers, Raymond and Bruno Mangino. She was the last member of her generation.
Surviving are three sons, Rob Girardi and significant other Joyce Winters of Big Sandy, Tenn., Tom Girardi and wife Peggy of DuBois and Rick Girardi of Curwensville and a daughter-in-law, Norma Girardi of Curwensville. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. M. Stephen Collins as celebrant. Interment will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9-10 a.m., when the procession will depart for the church.
The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019