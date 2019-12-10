|
HOUTZDALE - June A. Rebar, 91, of West Moshannon, R.D. Houtzdale, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
She was born in Amesville, R.D. Houtzdale, on May 25, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (GoGanych) Wilkinson.
She was the granddaughter of the late John "Jack" and Martha (Cowfer) Wilkinson of Amesville, Houtzdale R.D., and the late Mike and Anna GoGanych of Beulah.
June graduated from Bigler Township High School in 1947. She married Andrew Rebar, Sr. on Sept. 28, 1947 at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ramey, where they both were baptized as infants. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2012.
She had been employed at several factories and restaurants in the surrounding area. She enjoyed reading, needle work, gardening, and going to the casinos.
She will be deeply missed by three daughters, Andrea (Darrell) Anderson, Susan (Robert) Mondock, Kathleen McCoy; three sons, Andrew (Susan) Rebar, Daniel Rebar, and David (Kathy) Rebar. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bernie McCoy; and daughter-in-law, Patty Rebar.
Friends will be received Friday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. Parastas will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be held in St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Fr. James Davidson will officiate.
Interment will follow at St. Mary Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, P.O. Box 205, Ramey, PA 16671; or Osceola Mills Library, 600 Lingle St., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019