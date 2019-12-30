Home

POWERED BY

Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Oak Ridge Union Church,
2855 Douglas Road,
New Millport, Clearfield County,, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Oak Ridge Union Church,
2855 Douglas Road
New Millport, Clearfield County, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Rowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Alleene (Stiles) Rowles


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Alleene (Stiles) Rowles Obituary
YORK - June Alleene Rowles, 95, of Springettsbury Township, York, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at UPMC Memorial.

She was the wife of the late Phillip Allen Rowles.

Born on Dec. 9, 1924 in Knox Township, Clearfield County, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Harriet (Pitchford) Stiles.

She had worked for Hartz Mountain Pet Products, and prior to that at a cigar factory. She also sold insurance for the Grange, and served as secretary and auditor for Knox Township. Before moving to York she has served as the organist for Oak Ridge Union Church in New Millport where she also was a ladies Sunday School teacher. She also sang and played various instruments in the traveling Gospel music group, Musical Witnesses.

Mrs. Rowles is survived by two daughters, Denise A. Herring and her husband Roger of York, and Shirley J. Templeton and her husband Leonard of York; a son, Hiram L. Rowles and his wife Bonnie of Red Lion; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Allen D. Rowles, who was killed in the Vietnam War; a daughter, Judy A. Dotts; three sisters, Gladys Coldwell Smith, Geraldine Hamilton, and Audrey Knepp; and three brothers, Llandareetis Stiles, Arthur Stiles, and Cecil Stiles.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, York, with the Rev. Robert H. Riedy, Pastor of Church of the Open Door, officiating.

Viewing will be from 1-2 p.m.

An additional funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Oak Ridge Union Church, 2855 Douglas Rd., New Millport, Clearfield County, with the Rev. Mike Knepp officiating.

Viewing will be from 12-12:30 p.m.

Burial will be at Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Union Church, 2855 Douglas Rd., New Millport, PA 16861.

William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main St. Manchester, and 2150 Carlisle Road, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E. Little Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -