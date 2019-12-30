|
YORK - June Alleene Rowles, 95, of Springettsbury Township, York, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at UPMC Memorial.
She was the wife of the late Phillip Allen Rowles.
Born on Dec. 9, 1924 in Knox Township, Clearfield County, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Harriet (Pitchford) Stiles.
She had worked for Hartz Mountain Pet Products, and prior to that at a cigar factory. She also sold insurance for the Grange, and served as secretary and auditor for Knox Township. Before moving to York she has served as the organist for Oak Ridge Union Church in New Millport where she also was a ladies Sunday School teacher. She also sang and played various instruments in the traveling Gospel music group, Musical Witnesses.
Mrs. Rowles is survived by two daughters, Denise A. Herring and her husband Roger of York, and Shirley J. Templeton and her husband Leonard of York; a son, Hiram L. Rowles and his wife Bonnie of Red Lion; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Allen D. Rowles, who was killed in the Vietnam War; a daughter, Judy A. Dotts; three sisters, Gladys Coldwell Smith, Geraldine Hamilton, and Audrey Knepp; and three brothers, Llandareetis Stiles, Arthur Stiles, and Cecil Stiles.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, York, with the Rev. Robert H. Riedy, Pastor of Church of the Open Door, officiating.
Viewing will be from 1-2 p.m.
An additional funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Oak Ridge Union Church, 2855 Douglas Rd., New Millport, Clearfield County, with the Rev. Mike Knepp officiating.
Viewing will be from 12-12:30 p.m.
Burial will be at Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Union Church, 2855 Douglas Rd., New Millport, PA 16861.
William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main St. Manchester, and 2150 Carlisle Road, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019