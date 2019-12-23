Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
Kaleb Isaac Dunlap


2002 - 2019
Kaleb Isaac Dunlap Obituary
TEMECULA, Calif. - Kaleb Isaac Dunlap, 17, of Temecula, Calif. and formerly of DuBois, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 14, 2002 in Camp Lejeune, N.C., he was the son of Cory Dunlap and Tonya (Jock) Dunlap.

He was a state wrestler as a freshman while living in Almira, Wash., played soccer for DuBois Area School District and also enjoyed baseball, football, and played guitar and drums in a local church worship band.

He is survived by his father of DuBois; his mother of Temecula, Calif.; a sister, Natasha Marino of Calif.; and a brother, Tylor Dunlap of Alaska.

Funeral services for Kaleb Dunlap will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Dick Whitaker officiating.

Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Olanta.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
