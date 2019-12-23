|
TEMECULA, Calif. - Kaleb Isaac Dunlap, 17, of Temecula, Calif. and formerly of DuBois, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his residence.
Born April 14, 2002 in Camp Lejeune, N.C., he was the son of Cory Dunlap and Tonya (Jock) Dunlap.
He was a state wrestler as a freshman while living in Almira, Wash., played soccer for DuBois Area School District and also enjoyed baseball, football, and played guitar and drums in a local church worship band.
He is survived by his father of DuBois; his mother of Temecula, Calif.; a sister, Natasha Marino of Calif.; and a brother, Tylor Dunlap of Alaska.
Funeral services for Kaleb Dunlap will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Dick Whitaker officiating.
Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Olanta.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019